Her Aunt Flirted With All The Guys At Her Cousin’s Birthday Party, So She Told Her That’s Not The Way To Get Over Her Divorce

This 23-year-old girl has a little cousin who just celebrated her 21st birthday, and so she threw a party on Halloween.

She arrived at her cousin’s party early, and it was only her and a few of their other cousins there.

She quickly got to work helping her cousin with her makeup, and while she was doing this, her aunt (her birthday girl cousin’s mom) walked into the room to show off her Halloween costume.

Her aunt was dressed as a steamy referee, and she admits the costume looked amazing on her aunt because even though her aunt is 49, she does work out.

“She starts talking about how she’s ready to party, as though she hasn’t had any “fun” since her divorce four months ago,” she explained.

“I agreed that it would be nice for her to have some fun tonight. Things started moving smoothly; people started showing up to the party, and my cousin seemed genuinely happy about how her party was going.”

All the guests were in their early 20s and were predominantly her cousin’s friends from school who are all now in college.

Since she is college-aged herself, she didn’t feel like she stuck out at all, and she felt comfortable with everyone.

But then, she realized her aunt was getting hammered and flirting with every single guy at her cousin’s birthday party.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.