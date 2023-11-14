Her Best Friend Is Skipping Her Wedding Due To The Cost, But She’s Furious Because She Offered To Chip In For Travel And Lodging And Didn’t Even Give Her Best Friend Concrete Expense Totals Yet

In the fall of 2025, this 32-year-old woman and her fiancé, 30, will be getting married.

They’re in the early stages of wedding planning, and they currently live abroad.

Even though she and her fiancé have a lot of friends where they currently live, they’re planning to have their wedding in the country they’re both originally from. Their home country is two and a half hours away by plane.

She and her fiancé decided on this because they have a lot of older family members, like their grandparents and great aunts and great uncles, who couldn’t travel far for their wedding, and they didn’t want their loved ones to miss their special day.

Since their family members were looking forward to seeing the two of them tie the knot, they ultimately came to the decision that getting married in their home country was the best option.

The majority of their friend group lives in other countries, too, but their friends are thrilled about making the trip to their wedding.

For their friends, it will feel like a “‘destination wedding,'” and most of their friends have said they’ll be able to attend.

Because she and her fiancé have just begun planning the wedding, she’s happy that most of their friends have given confirmation that they’re going to make it.

A few days ago, she discussed the wedding with her best friend, whom she met during her first semester of college 13 years ago.

