Her Best Friend’s Husband Invited The Girl Her Husband Cheated On Her With To Their Gender Reveal Party

This young woman has a 30-year-old best friend who is married to her 28-year-old husband, and she has been close with her best friend for more than a decade now.

In two weeks, her best friend and her best friend’s husband are having a gender reveal party for their baby on the way.

Her best friend’s husband used to work with her own husband, and so they do happen to know a ton of the same people.

Sadly, a year ago, she caught her husband flirting with and talking to a woman that her husband and her best friend’s husband both happened to work with.

“I forgave him, and we moved on after a lot of conversations and time,” she explained. “My best friend was there for me through it all.”

“However, fast forward to now, and my best friend’s husband invited that lady to their gender reveal, and now I feel so conflicted and anxious, and I’m not sure what to do.”

“It brought up a lot of mixed emotions. I feel like, as a best friend, she [should] have spoken up and really reconsidered the invite, especially considering they are not close friends with that lady, but she said her husband isn’t aware of what happened between my husband and ex-coworker.”

Knowing that this woman got an invite to her best friend’s gender reveal also brought up bad feelings from the past and made her feel upset with her husband all over again.

She would never be in this position if he hadn’t cheated on her, so she feels that he is to blame.

