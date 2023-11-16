Her Boyfriend Admitted He’s Not Attracted To Her, But He Doesn’t Want To Break Up

This 24-year-old girl began dating her 28-year-old boyfriend three years ago. Since then, they have moved to the other side of the country together, got several pets, and have even talked about buying a house and getting engaged.

She and her boyfriend do everything together, and she loves him a lot. She thought their relationship was rock solid, but the last couple of months have been pretty tough.

They both began stressful new jobs with demanding schedules, and their conversations have kind of run dry.

Her boyfriend has stopped being affectionate and romantic, though they did go on a couple of recent dates.

She knew something was off, yet her boyfriend denied it and cited stress or exhaustion as for why he wasn’t quite himself.

She decided to confront him last week, and she brought up all of her concerns, but he didn’t give her any answers. Well, this morning, her boyfriend finally told her the truth, and it hurt.

“He said that he thinks I’m pretty, but he’s not attracted to me anymore and doesn’t enjoy [being physical] anymore,” she explained.

“He that he doesn’t enjoy talking to me as much. That he values his independence, and I don’t. It’s embarrassing, but I just broke down sobbing for over an hour after talking to him about this a tiny bit. I got angry, then I got sad, and I just cried.”

“I’ve known something was off for a few weeks, and it felt like I had just been crushed by a…boulder. The person I love most in the world, who I trust with everything, who I find so attractive, told me all that, and it broke my heart. I just cried and cried, and he came over and held me. I didn’t even know what to say, I was just blubbering nonsense. I was so sure this was a breakup, and I just couldn’t breathe.”

