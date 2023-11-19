Her Boyfriend Constantly Chats Online With His Friends But Never Responds To Her, And It’s Making Her Feel Like She’s Not A Priority

This 27-year-old woman currently lives with her boyfriend, who is 28. And whenever they are together, he is constantly chatting online with friends.

Yet, when they are apart, she’s noticed that her boyfriend basically never responds to her messages– even if she knows that he’s definitely on his phone. And this is seriously starting to tick her off.

Yes, she realizes that when her boyfriend is at work, it’s a completely different story, and she can’t be angry about his lack of responsiveness.

“But even during his downtime, he doesn’t respond often even though I know he’s online,” she explained.

“I’m not expecting constant communication, but not being completely ignored all day would be appreciated.”

There was a specific incident, for instance, when her boyfriend went out with one of his friends for an evening. She had texted him at 5:00 p.m. that night, and he never responded despite being consistently online the entire evening up until 3:00 a.m.

To make matters worse, she didn’t even know that her boyfriend had gone out that night. And as his girlfriend, she thought she should have been informed.

She tried calling her boyfriend that night, too, but he just kept declining her calls– which really frustrated her.

So, she wound up bringing up her annoyance, and her boyfriend apologized, claiming that he hadn’t been online at all.

