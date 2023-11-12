Her Boyfriend Gave Her An Ultimatum That They Open Up Their Relationship, Or He Breaks Up With Her

This 24-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 26, for four years. But while she thought their relationship was going wonderfully, her boyfriend recently dropped a bomb on her that has left her reeling.

Out of nowhere, he recently suggested that they open up their relationship. Apparently, her boyfriend claimed that he loved her but wanted to be free to “connect” with other people on both emotional and physical levels.

All the while, he wanted to stay in their relationship and keep everything “intact.”

As you can probably imagine, she was immediately shocked by her boyfriend’s idea.

“And, to be honest, I felt a bit betrayed,” she recalled.

So, she tried to speak up about being hesitant and uncomfortable with an open relationship. But rather than listening to her concerns, her boyfriend actually just gave her an ultimatum.

More specifically, she was told that she either had to agree to an open relationship or her boyfriend would leave her entirely.

“He argued that he needed this, and if I truly loved him, I would support his needs,” she revealed.

Obviously, though, this left her between a rock and a hard place. Yes, she is seriously in love with her boyfriend and committed to him– so she doesn’t want to sacrifice their relationship whatsoever.

