Her Boyfriend Has Been Lying About Paying Child Support, And When Confronted, He Said She Should Pay It

This young woman and her 36-year-old boyfriend have been dating for 2.5 years now, and she just moved in with him.

She spends 2 to 3 weeks every month out of town working on the company that she owns, and her boyfriend is a banker, so he has demanding hours but weekends off.

When her boyfriend isn’t working, he resides on their couch, which doesn’t bother her, even though she likes to be very active.

Her boyfriend’s kids stay with them every second weekend of the month, and when they come over, all her boyfriend wants to do with them is lay around on the couch and watch TV or play video games.

She just sits with them and knits, reads, or does something to keep herself occupied. She used to try to plan different activities for them to do together, but she quickly got tired of the fact that her boyfriend never helped, so she stopped.

Recently, she was at her boyfriend’s son’s soccer game, reading a textbook for an online business course that she’s taking.

Her boyfriend’s ex-wife and mom of his children was there too, and she began chatting with her about the course she’s completing.

She thinks her boyfriend’s ex is actually very sweet and a great mom, and she never has a problem conversing with her.

Her boyfriend’s ex asked her about how her move had gone, and she said it went well. Then, her boyfriend’s ex said that now that they have double income, they can start contributing to the child support payments.

