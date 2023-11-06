Her Boyfriend Is Thinking Of Dumping Her After Her Parents Invited Her Ex-Husband To Attend A Football Game With Them

This 24-year-old girl was with her 41-year-old ex-husband for 6 years, and she was married to him for only a short 7 months.

She knows that, in hindsight, she never should have agreed to marry her ex-husband, but she did, and her divorce was made official over the summer.

She ended up meeting her current boyfriend prior to her divorce, but they never made anything serious until after her divorce was finalized.

She has been talking to her current boyfriend for 8 months, yet dating him seriously for 5 months.

“Obviously, there is a huge age gap between my ex and me (one of the many reasons the relationship didn’t work), but my parents normally got along with him because he was close to their age,” she explained.

“They went to many football games together while we were still together, and my mom told me she invited him and his best friend to one last night.”

“She told me she would not bring me up at all, and if he tried to bring me up, she would not allow it. So I really didn’t find it too concerning.”

Well, last night, she was at home with her boyfriend when he mentioned that he wanted to FaceTime her mom to see what she was doing, and she admitted to him that it wasn’t a good idea since she knew her ex-husband was hanging out with her parents.

Her boyfriend got angry with her over this, even though she informed him that she can’t control what her parents do in their free time or who they do things with.

