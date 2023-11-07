Her Boyfriend Spent More Than $600 On Custom Action Figures For Her Birthday, And She Is Not Happy

This 23-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend have been dating for six years, and over the last few weeks, he has been talking nonstop about how he was thrilled about what he planned for her birthday this year.

Her boyfriend went on and on about the surprise he had in store for her, and he insisted it would be completely amazing.

She does love surprises, and she was thrilled that her boyfriend was keeping her birthday plans a surprise.

Her boyfriend knew she had a trip planned on the actual day of her birthday, so he changed the date of her surprise and took her there a few days before her trip.

It was Halloween when her boyfriend showed her her birthday surprise, and he ended up taking her to an action figure making place.

“The best way I can describe this place is a place where they take 3D photos of you or whoever you bring and turn it into a modeled action figure of the person,” she explained.

“To get a toy made of yourself, basically. When we arrived, he asked for 2 to be made. One of himself and one conjoined one of the both of us (the conjoined one was apparently my birthday gift). And the one of himself was for him.”

“Here’s the thing if you haven’t caught on…I do not have any interest in action figures or toys…I don’t like toys or action figures…but guess who does…him.”

Her boyfriend actually collects action figures and toys, and the action figures they made for her birthday were super expensive. He spent more than $600 on the action figures.

