Her Boyfriend Wrote In His Journal That He Wants To Sleep With Other Women, And She Feels Terrible After Reading This

Yesterday night, this 21-year-old girl was over at her 23-year-old boyfriend’s apartment, and when she got up to go to the bathroom, she came across her boyfriend’s journal.

Her boyfriend had left it lying open to an entry he wrote the night before, and it was on his kitchen counter.

Since her boyfriend had left it open, she thought he wouldn’t care if she took a quick peek, so she read her boyfriend’s journal.

He wrote about their physical life and how it’s great, but that he wants to sleep with other women.

He also journaled about pretty much wanting to be with other women so he can explore some things that they do not do in the bedroom.

This really hurt her, especially since she told her boyfriend she’s up for attempting new things, and they have discussed this pretty much at length.

“I didn’t tell him I read this because I know it’s private, so I just left it, and we hung out like normal for the rest of the night,” she explained.

“But I went into the washroom a few times that evening, even once telling him “You should probably move your notepad off the counter so it doesn’t get water on it” just so he knew it was in there. He didn’t move it, he just said, “Oh yeah, I know.”

“So now I’m wondering what to do. Feeling a little insecure about what he wrote, especially because we’ve been having some issues recently anyway, and things have just been rocky.”

