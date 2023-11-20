Her Brother Cheated On His Wife, Leaving Her And Their Kids For His Affair Partner, And Now He Wants To Bring His Affair Partner To Thanksgiving

In May of last year, this woman’s 48-year-old brother just didn’t go home one evening. Then, out of nowhere, he informed his wife of 17 years that he had fallen in love with someone else and was leaving their family!

At the time, her brother and sister-in-law had two kids together– a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son. And understandably, her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew were all totally shocked.

Then, after her brother left his family, he proceeded to immediately move in with his affair partner before divorcing his wife.

“He generally disregards his kids’ feelings on the situation and generally believes everyone should ‘get over it and move on,'” she revealed.

“He refuses to acknowledge how anyone might be hurt by his actions and certainly has never apologized to his kids.”

According to her, her brother didn’t just treat his own family poorly, either. He also treated their own parents badly, too.

Apparently, he is always disrespectful and rude to their parents, and since separating from his wife, his behavior has only gotten worse.

For instance, despite everything that happened, her mom still makes an effort to be nice to both her brother and his affair partner. And whenever her mom sees them, she always goes to say hello.

However, if her brother sees their parents, he never goes to talk to them. And if her parents don’t initiate a conversation, he gets angry at them– even though, most of the time, they just didn’t know he was even there.

