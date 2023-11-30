Her Car Caught On Fire, And The Only Thing That Survived The Blaze Was Her Stanley Tumbler Cup With Ice Still Inside

As we’ve learned more and more over the years about how important it is to stay hydrated, people have been embracing new ways to increase their daily water intake.

One of those ways is drinking water through a Stanley cup, the viral tumblers with handles that come in chic colors and keep your drinks ice cold all day.

Stanley cups have become super popular over the last year, as influencers can be seen drinking water from them online, and people have begun falling in love with them for their versatility and quality.

One woman recently proved just how powerful the Stanley cup is when she posted a video about how her Stanley Cup tumbler still had ice in it after being left in her car that caught fire.

Danielle (@danimarielettering) recently gained over 8 million likes on her TikTok video, which shows her pulling her rust-colored Stanley Cup tumbler out of her burnt-up and highly damaged car.

While we don’t know exactly how Danielle’s car tragically caught on fire, we know that her Stanley cup, which was in the front cup holder, survived the flames and still managed to keep her water cold.

“It was in a fire yesterday, and it still has ice in it,” says Danielle as she shakes her tumbler to rattle around the intact ice cubes.

Although the tumbler’s straw got pretty singed and melted, viewers were astounded to see how well the cup held up, especially considering how damaged Danielle’s car was.

Danielle’s video went extremely viral, and people began tagging the Stanley Cup brand in the comments section of her video. Sure enough, that attention paid off.

