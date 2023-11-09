Her Daughter Dressed Up For A Princess-Themed Birthday Party, But Then The Birthday Girl’s Mom Tried To Force Her Daughter To Change

This 34-year-old woman is the mom to two young children, and she has an 8-year-old son as well as a 4-year-old daughter.

She and her husband decided to name their daughter Aurora, as it is similar to the name of her late father-in-law, and it does sound lovely paired with their last name.

“It had nothing to do with the princess from Sleeping Beauty,” she explained. “In spite of that, we’ve had fun with that movie in the past, and ever since my daughter realized that she shared names with a Disney character, Princess Aurora has been her favorite.”

“Our family went to Disney World in July, and while there, we bought my daughter a Princess Aurora costume. She adores it and wears it whenever she has the chance.”

“Two weeks ago, one of Aurora’s friends from school threw a princess-themed birthday party. She encouraged her friends to wear costumes. My daughter wanted to go as her favorite character, which didn’t surprise me at all.”

So, her daughter got dressed up in her Princess Aurora costume, and they headed over to the party. The birthday girl opened the door to greet them, and the birthday girl also happened to be dressed up as Princess Aurora.

She honestly was not aware that the birthday girl was going to be dressed in the same costume as her daughter until they got there.

She did get concerned that the birthday girl was dressed the same way as her daughter, but then the birthday girl got super excited and mentioned they looked like they were twins.

She thought that was super cute, and the two little girls ran off to go play, which made her forget about the matching costumes.

