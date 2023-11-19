Her Daughter Dropped Out Of School And Has Been Living At Home Without A Job Ever Since, But She Feels Like It’s Time For Her Daughter To “Grow Up”

This woman’s 18-year-old daughter lives at home, and so does her daughter’s 19-year-old friend.

Understandably, the pandemic negatively affected her daughter because she felt isolated from her friends and didn’t have many opportunities for socialization.

She’s a single mother, and throughout the pandemic, she was an essential worker, so she was out of the house working while her daughter took classes online.

During this time, she put in as much effort as she could to focus on how her daughter was performing in school. She made sure to check in with her daughter often, as well as monitor her grades.

“She went from the A honor roll to failing. She then decided to drop out. At the time, she had a job and switched to full-time since she was no longer in school. With her decline in mental health, I did what I could do. Talked when she needed to talk, made her appointments with therapists, got her on medication like she begged to be on,” she said.

In order to support her daughter, she did everything she could think of to facilitate the improvement of her daughter’s mental health.

Later, her daughter’s friend didn’t have anywhere to live, so she allowed her to move in.

Over time, her daughter quit taking her medication, never returned to school, and quit her job, claiming that it was too difficult for her to work while she was struggling with anxiety.

Her daughter stays in her room almost all of the time and doesn’t help out with much housework besides taking the trash out after being reminded to and emptying the dishwasher.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.