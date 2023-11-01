Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Her With Her Sister, Got Her Sister Pregnant, And Left Her Sister, So Now That Her Sister Needs A Place To Live And Money To Support The Baby, She’s Refusing To Help Out

This 21-year-old woman and her sister, 23, had a great relationship as children. However, once they got older, envy divided them.

Her sister always did anything she could to have the same things that she had. This was illustrated clearly when her now ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her sister.

“I’ve accepted that I might not have been good enough for him and that he wanted someone else besides me,” she said.

Now, her sister is eight months pregnant with her ex-boyfriend’s baby.

Understandably, she was horrified and devastated to learn this news, and she was so sickened that she threw up.

It was awful to think that her sister was capable of doing something like this. Afterward, she blocked her sister on every social media platform.

“Her baby’s father is nowhere to be found and hasn’t been seen since the third trimester, and I know this because my mother likes to gossip a lot and lets things slip out without knowing. I told her I didn’t want to hear anything about my sister or my ex-boyfriend, but she insisted on me hearing everything,” she explained.

Another time that her mother gossiped to her, she informed her that her ex-boyfriend and her sister had been fighting over him talking with other women.

During the fight, he got physical and pushed her sister down the stairs, and she ended up with three bone fractures.

