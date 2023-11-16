Her Ex’s New Girlfriend Is Convinced That Her Ex Is The Father Of Her Baby, Even Though She’s Engaged

This 21-year-old woman broke up with her ex-boyfriend about a year and a half ago.

They were previously together for a long, four years. But, her boyfriend would cheat on her and badmouth her to both his family and friends. That’s why she decided to end their relationship.

Following their split, she also met a new guy who wound up proposing and becoming her current fiancé. Right now, she and her fiancé have even just welcomed their first baby into their family.

Yet, just yesterday, she was reminded of her ex-boyfriend again. It all began when she received a random message on Instagram, and when she checked the notification, she realized it was from her ex’s new girlfriend.

“And the message itself was basically asking me why I was trying to text her man,” she recalled.

At that point, she was taken aback and replied– detailing how she hadn’t spoken to her ex-boyfriend in over a year. She also asked the girl not to contact her ever again.

However, her ex’s new girlfriend still must have looked at her Instagram and saw that she had a baby because the following message she received was downright shocking.

“The girl asked me if my ex was the father of the baby,” she revealed.

She immediately shut that down and clarified that her ex was not her baby’s dad. Then, she told the girl to leave her alone since she was not at all interested in getting roped into any drama that was happening in her ex’s relationship.

