Her Family Accused Her Of Being Controlling, But She Pointed Out How She Always Felt Expected To Act Like A Third Parent While Growing Up

This 23-year-old woman has two sisters, and she’s the oldest.

She and one of her other sisters have moved out of their mother’s house.

Their mother was a single parent.

This year, her sisters told her that they were unhappy because they felt like she treated them as if they were her own children.

In their view, she is selfish and controlling when she’s around them, which stunned her because she’d never realized they felt this way.

“I told them because of the single-parent household and other things going on, I felt like I had to be a third parent and be overprotective of my siblings, cook, clean, and be basically the perfect example for them, all while being needless/wantless for my mother’s sake,” she said.

She told her sisters she was sorry for her behavior, and she requested that they point out when she’s making these mistakes.

Also, she asked for particular examples of things she’s done in the past that she can correct right away and never repeat moving forward.

“It’s gotten so bad now that one sister is no longer talking to me (she said she hasn’t forgiven me yet), and the discussion has been brought up to my mother, who feels disrespected by how I view my sisters and my overall upbringing,” she explained.

