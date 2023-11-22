Her Family Still Expects Her To Attend Thanksgiving And Meet Her Sister’s New Baby, Even Though She Only Recently Lost Her Own Child

Sometimes, when you’re going through a really hard time, you don’t feel much like celebrating the holidays or seeing others.

One woman recently lost her baby and doesn’t want to attend her family’s Thanksgiving, where she’d meet her sister’s new baby, because it would be too difficult. However, her family still expects her to go.

She’s 27-years-old and got pregnant around the same time as her 28-year-old sister. They’ve been super close since they were kids and have done so much together. They were shocked when they found out they were pregnant around the same time and grew even closer as they progressed through their pregnancies.

She was due in early November, and her sister in early December. However, about a month ago, she tragically found out that her baby, which was a boy, had passed away while she was 39 weeks pregnant.

“We’re still not sure why,” she said.

“My pregnancy was pretty normal, and all scans were developmentally appropriate. We are paying for an autopsy, though we have still not received the full report back. We have an appointment with our OBGYN to explain the results the week after Thanksgiving, and we’ll have a memorial service for him after the holidays.”

A little over a week ago, her sister gave birth to a healthy baby girl. While she’s over the moon for her sister, she can’t help but feel heartbroken, as they both should be holding their babies over the holiday season.

Despite her grief, she did what she could to be supportive of her sister. She and her husband paid for one year of a cloth diaper service for her and sent flowers to her sister’s house before they got home from the hospital.

“I’m trying to be supportive as best I can, but I still cry every day after holding my still child in my arms just a few short weeks ago,” she explained.

