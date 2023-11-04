Her Fiancé Has Been Very Ill, So She Created A Donation Page To Help Fund His Recovery, But Her Friend Accused Them Of Just Trying To Get More Money For Their Wedding

This 25-year-old woman is engaged to her fiancé, Joey, 26.

Not long ago, Joey had surgery for his leg and hip, and, unfortunately, there were complications afterward.

Ever since Joey had his surgery, he has been ill and physically weak.

While she and Joey normally don’t reach out for help, this surgery and the complications he suffered have put them in a difficult financial situation.

In order to pay the medical bills related to Joey’s recovery, they have had to use savings they’d set aside for their wedding.

But this doesn’t bother them because if they don’t have the money for a big wedding, they wouldn’t mind getting married at the courthouse.

Understandably, their main priority right now is to make sure Joey is healthy and that his recovery goes as smoothly as possible.

Despite not feeling entirely comfortable asking for help, she and Joey set up a donation page in the hopes that they could have a bit of support while trying to afford Joey’s medical bills.

One month ago, her friend, Karla, 25, donated $10, and she thanked her for the donation.

