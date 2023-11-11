Her Fiancé Made Her Get Plastic Surgery In Order To Get Engaged, But Now She Wants To Call Off Their Wedding

Six months ago, this 26-year-old girl’s 37-year-old fiancé proposed to her, and their wedding is set for this upcoming spring.

They dated for two years before getting engaged, and she admits that their relationship has been far from easy.

Her fiancé even broke up with her one time during the years they have been together, and they spent five months apart before getting back together.

She used to desperately want to get engaged to him, but now she is kind of feeling like she wants to call off their wedding completely.

“First off, I kind of had to give an ultimatum to get engaged, to which he responded he has not proposed all this time because of something in my looks that he’s not attracted to,” she explained.

“He asked me to get a specific plastic surgery to correct this issue and that he would pay for it, and only then he’s willing to get engaged. So, I went ahead and got the surgery.”

As for what kind of surgery she got, she had liposuction done on her legs from her thighs down to her ankles.

Her fiancé had said to her before the surgery that successful men don’t like women who are thick, and she thought he had to be right.

The liposuction didn’t make a big difference at all, and she has always carried weight in the lower part of her body.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.