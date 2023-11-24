Her Fiancé Secretly Flew To Paris To See His Female Friend He Used To Date, So She Gave Back The Ring

Three weeks ago, this 27-year-old woman got engaged to her 27-year-old fiancé Eric. They have been dating for a year and a half, and prior to them entering a relationship, she knows Eric was dating his friend Jane.

Apparently, Eric and Jane’s relationship ended terribly, but the two managed to move on and remain friends despite the breakup.

She honestly has no idea why Eric and Jane broke up because she never questioned Eric about it.

By the time she started seeing Eric, Jane moved to Paris, so she has only met Jane through video calls and not in real life.

“She is really important to him,” she explained. “They do talk once or twice a month over text or video chat, and I know that they have a lot in common (I don’t know Jane’s situation, but Eric’s parents were abusive, and I’ve pieced together that Jane’s were as well).”

“I’ve never gotten the impression that either one wants to go back to how it was, and he’s never given me a reason to be insecure. Until now.”

“He asked me to marry him three weeks ago, and I said yes. I was really excited to marry him. But then suddenly a few days ago, he announced that he needed to go visit family. Which was weird because he cut his family off several years ago.”

Eric has said to her that he never wants to see his family again in his life, so this instantly confused her.

Eric insisted there was some kind of a dire emergency, and then he left. Eric did call her several times to say his mom was experiencing some problems with her health, but she wasn’t suspicious; she just believed Eric.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.