Her Fiancé Went Out And Bought Himself A Rolex After Saying He Wouldn’t Help Pay For Her To Stay On Maternity Leave

For the last four years, this 32-year-old woman has been with her 33-year-old fiancé, and they’re really having an issue with one thing in their relationship: money.

Ever since her fiancé was younger, he has been very money-oriented, and so he’s quite successful at this point in time.

He has invested in real estate and has multiple income streams in addition to a huge amount of money saved up.

In contrast, she never was good with money, and wound up living month to month for most of her life.

Today, she is better with her money and has managed to save up a tiny amount, but it’s nothing compared to what her fiancé has in the bank.

Her fiancé thinks that it’s all her fault for never doing what it took to be super successful, and he believes that’s why they’re in such different places financially.

“Where it’s really reared is head is we had a baby boy who is now 10-months-old,” she explained. “I really wanted to take a full year’s maternity but had not saved enough.”

“I asked him if he could fund the last few months as it would have been about 2% of his overall savings, but I’ve spent all of mine paying the bills during maternity. He declined and said it’s my own fault for not having that money and he does not see why I feel entitled to it, then bought a Rolex a week later.”

“I want to make it clear, I don’t want his money for any personal gain but to support our son, as I want to give him the best possible life. I’ve tried to explain I’ve actually put my career on hold for 18 months whilst pregnant and then on maternity leave and forfeited my bonus this year.”

