Her Fiancé’s Sister Ate All Of Her Expensive Wedding Cake Samples Before She Got To Try Any Of Them

If you’ve gotten married, did a friend or family member ever get in the way during the wedding planning process?

For some reason, some people see wedding planning as an excuse to cross some boundaries, and this story is no exception.

One bride recently sent her future sister-in-law, who had been staying with her and her fiancé after having issues with her husband, to live with her mom after she ate all of her expensive cake samples before she got to try them.

She’s 27 years old and engaged to her fiancé Leo. Recently, Leo’s older sister, Maya, has been temporarily staying with them after going through a rough patch with her husband.

Recently, she ordered some expensive cake samples from a nice bakery that specializes in wedding cakes.

“We planned to test them along with Maya after we finished up some other wedding plans,” she explained.

“However, when I came home from work to see Leo yelling at Maya, the box the samples came in wide open on the living room table, and Maya arguing with him. I asked what was happening, and Leo angrily told me that while we were both at work, Maya had some friends over, and they ended up eating almost all of our cake samples.”

She was shocked and asked Maya why she would do that. Maya’s excuse was that she needed a ‘pick me up’ after being sad about her husband, so she invited some friends over, and they all ate the cake samples after finding them on their kitchen counter.

She became furious, and Maya started getting defensive, telling her it was “just cake.” She told Maya that if it was “just cake,” then she should have no issue replacing the samples for them.

