Her Friend Ate The Thanksgiving Dessert She Made For Her Family, So She Asked Her To Pay Her Back

This 22-year-old girl lives with her 23-year-old friend Chelsea, but Chelsea’s boyfriend, Jake, is essentially their third roommate with how much he’s over at their house.

She frequently comes home to Jake lounging around on their couch, which hardly surprises her at this point.

Two days ago, she made an Oreo dirt cake for Thanksgiving dessert, and it’s something her family adores.

She makes this special cake for every single holiday, and she also makes it when anyone in her family has a birthday.

This year, she decided to do something different and used Golden Oreos for the first time, and she was thrilled with how it came out.

When she was finished making the cake, she put it in the freezer to set for the night. Yesterday morning, she checked on the cake and placed it in the fridge before heading off for work.

“Now, while Jake eats while over at our apartment, it’s usually Chelsea’s food or food we share with each other, like pizza, chips, popcorn, etc.,” she explained.

“I don’t mind if either of them eats some of my food, but I will point out if something is for a special occasion so they don’t eat it.”

“I texted Chelsea that the dirt cake in the fridge was for my family’s Thanksgiving dinner and to keep her and Jake’s hands off it. She gave me a thumbs-up emoji in reply, and I didn’t think anything of it.”

