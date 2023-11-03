Her Friend Kept Projecting Their Marriage Issues Onto Her Relationship, So She Told Her Friend That Just Because Their Marriage Sucks Doesn’t Mean Hers Also Has To

Don’t you hate when someone is in a bad relationship or has relationship issues and then projects all that negative energy onto your relationship?

One woman recently snapped at her friend, who won’t stop saying awful things about her and her husband since she and her husband have had major issues.

She’s 36 and has been married to her 45-year-old husband for over 10 years. They met when she was 21, and she made the first move on him after realizing she could relate and talk to him like no one else in her life.

She got pregnant the same year she married, and her life has been a whirlwind ever since. She and her husband have been through quite a lot together.

“As all couples do, we’ve had ups and downs,” she explained.

“[The] ‘ups’ are the two children we have. [The] down has mainly [been] discovering the brain tumor I have. It’s benign-ish, but messes with my hormones a lot, it gives me frequent migraines, I have memory issues, [my] cognitive functions are sometimes messed up, and I have an increased need for sleep. On top of that, we also found out that I’m bipolar and I have PTSD.”

Since getting diagnosed with PTSD, she’s started taking medication, and now it hardly affects their lives. However, she does have to stay home a lot of the time but receives disability payments.

Her husband works very hard to make up for the lost income and works in a city further away to earn more money, so he has to stay at hotels every Thursday through Sunday.

Despite the distance and all their challenges, she and her husband have stayed close and work together to keep their family afloat.

