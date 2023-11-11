Her Friend Went On A Date With A Cute Guy She Met At A Home Improvement Store, But He Got Blackout Drunk

Being single has countless benefits, but have you ever suddenly found yourself with the urge to spend your evenings with a new boo as the holidays near?

We’re currently in the midst of cuffing season, which starts as soon as there’s a chill in the air and ends before springtime.

If you’re single right now, chances are that you’re trying to search for a romantic partner to couple up with during the colder months.

As the days grow shorter and the temperatures become more frigid, it only seems natural to want to meet someone you can cuddle with by the fire, kiss under the mistletoe, and share a special smooch with on New Year’s when the clock strikes midnight.

Having someone by your side does help to drive away the winter blues and make holidays more magical, so it’s understandable why you might want to exert the effort.

A TikTok user who goes by the name J.W. (@wannabesunflowergirl) is documenting her friend’s journey of tracking down someone new to date. Unfortunately, she has experienced nothing but failure so far.

In the text overlay of the video, J.W. wrote, “My friend thought the sales guy at Lowe’s was cute, so we came back to give him her number.”

At the beginning of the video, the two girls were excited to have stumbled upon a promising candidate.

As they walked into the home improvement store, J.W.’s friend sprinted ahead of her toward the section of the store where the appliances were displayed.

