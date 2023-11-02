Her Husband Accused Her Of Being Selfish And Claimed She Didn’t Put Enough Effort Into Cooking His Holiday Dinner

Two years ago, this woman and her husband planned to host a Christmas Eve dinner at their house for her parents and her two brothers.

She enjoys cooking prime rib, also sometimes referred to as standing rib roast.

While she loves this dish, she doesn’t often have the chance to eat it because not too many restaurants offer it as an option on their menus.

So, she was thrilled to be able to make this for her family.

“I also made goat cheese mashed potatoes upon my friend’s recommendation. My husband hates goat cheese, and he also only likes filet mignon, so I made him plain mashed potatoes and cooked a filet,” she said.

Earlier in the day on Christmas Eve, she made her husband’s mashed potatoes and had them in the fridge so that she could heat them up for dinner.

Her family arrived at the house while she was putting the finishing touches on the main meal, and after that, she started to heat up the plain mashed potatoes for her husband. Then, she started cooking his filet mignon.

“I got very overwhelmed with everything going on, and I told him his steak probably wasn’t going to be as done as he likes it, and he may have to heat up his mashed potatoes a little more. To clarify, he did not help me with ANY of the cooking,” she explained.

Even though her husband cleaned the house prior to the dinner, which she was grateful for, he didn’t help her with any of the food prep or cooking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.