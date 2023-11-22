Her Husband Found The List Of Divorce Attorneys She Made After He Took Things Too Far With A Work Crush

A while back, this 38-year-old woman compiled a list of divorce attorneys that she got through a Facebook group when she found out her 40-year-old husband took things too far with his work crush.

Her husband admitted to her face that he was super attracted to this woman he was crushing on at work, and he also said he felt over the moon about her.

Then, this woman began sending her husband messages at night, along with steamy song playlists, which really made her more upset.

“And at the point where he talks about her frequently with this goofy smile on his face, works late, and repeats ad nauseam, “Oh, you two would get along together SO WELL because she’s cool in the same way you are!” … yeah. It doesn’t take a genius to see why someone should be worried here,” she explained.

So, she had every right to be concerned about her husband continuing on with his work crush at the expense of their marriage.

Her husband mentioned he would stop speaking to his work crush, but then she discovered he lied to her and kept in contact with this woman.

It was then that she decided to compile the list of divorce attorneys. She never wanted to have to pull the trigger and use the list, but she felt better being prepared in the event that everything headed towards divorce, which was her fear.

Two days ago, she and her husband got into an argument over the phone when she was a couple of hours away from their home.

After she stated she was coming back home, he seemed alarmed on the other end of the phone but never said that he would be gone by the time she got back.

