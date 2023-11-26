Her Husband Hurt Her Feelings After He Told Her Not To Buy Open-Toe Shoes Since She Never Gets A Pedicure

While this 35-year-old woman and her 36-year-old husband were at Target recently, she told her husband that she needed to purchase some new shoes for work.

Her work shoes are pretty worn out, and her husband agreed that she should buy a new pair of shoes while they were out shopping.

However, her husband then mentioned that she should not buy a pair of open-toe shoes since she never gets a pedicure.

“I was a bit hurt by this and said, “That’s not very nice…” to which he responded that I took it the wrong way,” she explained.

“Since it really hurt my feelings and he didn’t understand why or apologize, I brought it up later, and it started a huge fight. He said, “So I told you to paint your toes, get…over it.”

“Things calmed down, and he later apologized, but now I feel very insecure about my feet. I have Hashimotos, which is a thyroid disease. One side effect is very brittle nails. I’ve always tried to grow out my finger and toenails to paint them, but they always break. I guess it makes me feel insecure.”

Her toes certainly don’t look bad, and she keeps them clean and moisturized. The only issue is that her nails are super short since they don’t grow well.

It never occurred to her to have to hide her feet because they’re unattractive, so that’s really why her husband made her feel bad.

“Am I being too sensitive?” she wondered. “I’m just disappointed he feels this way about my appearance, but I may just be overreacting because of my insecurity.”

