Her Husband Is Awful At Cooking Food For Them, And She Wants To Get Him To Stop

This 36-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and one day, her husband announced that he was going to start cooking for them.

She has no clue why her husband just took this upon himself since he never used to cook, but that never bothered her to have to make their food, as she adores cooking.

Initially, she thought it would be lovely for her husband to make their meals, and she was happy he wanted to contribute more to their relationship. Sadly, her excitement quickly died because her husband is awful in the kitchen.

“At first, I would hang out in the kitchen and try to guide him, but he gets upset when he feels like I am correcting him and refuses to do what I suggest,” she explained.

“If I don’t say anything, but I see food starting to burn because a pan is on way too high, and I just get up to turn it down, he gets upset and says “please just let me do it.” I will point out that he didn’t even notice the pan burning so how long was I supposed to let it happen before “letting him do it?”

“At a certain point, I had to stop hanging out in the kitchen while he cooks, because I can’t just sit there and let him do everything wrong without saying anything. I’m not good at too many things, but I’m a really good cook, and I have a lot of experience, so I’m not sure why he doesn’t want my help.”

So, she no longer helps and instead excuses herself to another room in their home while her husband spends an hour or two struggling in the kitchen.

It stresses her out to have to listen to her husband slamming all of her really nice kitchen things while screaming at the same time from frustration.

Frequently, the dishes her husband whips up are not even edible, and she promises she’s not picky.

