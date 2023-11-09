Her Husband Is Obsessed With Their Boss’s Daughter, And She’s Disgusted

This 29-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband work for a little firm, and they were both recommended for jobs there by one of her family members.

She’s been with the company for six years, and her husband has been with the company a year longer than she has.

Several years ago, their boss began bringing his teen daughter to work, and he basically just showed her how their firm operated.

Earlier this year, their boss officially brought his daughter in, and she is now 20-years-old. Their boss explained that his daughter would be taking over some of his work, and it really did make her nervous at first, considering how young this girl is.

She was pleasantly surprised to see that their boss’s daughter was very open to advice and would hold a lot of meetings to talk through things.

Their boss’s daughter is also the last person to leave the office every evening, and this girl has turned into an unexpectedly excellent addition to their firm.

“The issue started initially a few months after she started, she would occasionally hold office events just to lighten the mood, and this earned her a lot of praise from all of us since it’s not something the old boss would have time to look into,” she explained.

“We were all talking about her, so it didn’t feel too weird at first when my husband joined in on the praising, “How impressive it is she’s so young but so mature,” “How she’s been a breath of fresh air in the office,” “Everyone’s so motivated to work cause of her,” etc.”

“With hindsight, it seems like that was just his “in” on talking about her with me in general. Every now and then, he’d start singing her praises when we were at home, a huge talking point always being how she’s so mature for her age and understanding, even pointing out how we weren’t at that age.”

