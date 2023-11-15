Her Husband Saved Over 1,000 Creepy Photos Of Their Boss’s Daughter, So She’s Divorcing Him

This 29-year-old has a 34-year-old husband, and they both work for the same small firm. They have been working there for years, and recently, she really thought it seemed like her husband had developed a crush on their boss’s 20-year-old daughter.

Her husband would constantly talk about how attractive their boss’s daughter was, and then she uncovered more than 1,000 photos of their boss’s daughter saved on her husband’s personal computer.

The photos saved on her husband’s computer were completely creepy, such as photos of their boss’s daughter’s chest or photos of her taken from underneath a table.

She was horrified to make this discovery, as her husband has always been sweet and wonderful for the six years they have been married.

She never would have expected him to do something like this, and she quickly took matters into her own hands.

She called her friends to help her while her husband was out of the house, and together, they copied all of the photos from her husband’s computer and also took a video to show it had all come off his laptop.

They then searched for her own name on her husband’s computer, which yielded nothing creepy; her husband had only saved normal photos of her.

They then looked up some of her female coworkers, and they were shocked to find that her husband had weird photos of four other women in their office, though none as bad as the boss’s daughter.

All the photos of these women were also hidden in folders with their names, and then her friends pointed out that due to the way some of the photos were named, they had to have come from WhatsApp.

