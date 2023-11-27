Her Husband’s A Jeweler, Yet Refused To Get Her A Specific Necklace For Her Birthday And Claimed It Wasn’t “Appropriate,” So She Got It Herself, And Now He’s Mad

Jewelry is one of the most common presents to receive for milestones, from weddings and birthdays to anniversaries. So, since this woman and her husband are both jewelers, you might assume that gift-giving in their household is pretty easy.

Well, according to her, that assumption couldn’t be more wrong.

For some context, she is set to turn 50-years-old soon, and over the last five or six months, she’s been asking her husband to buy her a specific necklace for both her birthday and holiday present.

She even showed him photos of the piece and provided him with contact information for the necklace’s designer.

Plus, each time that her husband asked what she wanted for her birthday, she made sure to reiterate that she really just wanted that one necklace.

“Well, the day is almost here, and my husband has zero plans made for anything,” she revealed.

On top of that, her husband also told her that he didn’t believe the necklace would be an “appropriate” gift for her fiftieth birthday.

Quite honestly, she cannot understand that, either. After all, they are both jewelers, and they make a living by selling pieces to be given as gifts to loved ones.

“This is literally what we have done for decades. So, it’s appropriate for anyone, but just not me?” she asked.

