Her Mom Got Drunk At A Halloween Party And Told Her Boyfriend She Would Sleep With Him

On October 28th, this 19-year-old girl’s aunt threw a Halloween party, and it’s something her aunt does every single year.

She attended along with her 21-year-old boyfriend, and the party is an excuse for everyone to dress up however they like while gossiping and drinking.

She does not love being under the influence at all, and she also does not appreciate how people behave under the influence, so she stayed sober at the party.

The only reason she even went to the party in the first place was because her boyfriend was interested in going.

“My mom (F35) doesn’t drink often because she knows how bad she is when she’s drunk, but she makes exceptions at certain events,” she explained.

“She got borderline wasted at the party, and it led to her saying some nasty…things about my BF. She kept addressing him as “pretty boy,” which was already flirtatious on its own from the tone she was talking in.”

“It definitely bothered me, but I knew it was the alcohol talking and not my mother, so I let it slide until she said: “If you weren’t my daughter’s boyfriend, I’d [sleep with] you until dawn.” That’s when I drew the line.”

She was not interested in making a scene in front of everyone at the party, so she and her boyfriend quietly left.

The following morning, she did confront her mom for telling her boyfriend she would sleep with him, but her mom brushed it off and claimed it was a joke and she was drunk.

