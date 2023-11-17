Her Mom Kept Telling Doctors She Would Be An Unfit Mother, And She Later Found Out That Her Mom Was Trying To Get Custody Of Her Unborn Baby

This 26-year-old woman is engaged to her fiancé, who is 24. She is also currently 36 weeks pregnant.

And ever since she was 24 weeks along, her mother has tagged along to nearly every prenatal doctor’s appointment– whether she liked it or not.

At her last visit, her mother seriously overstepped, too. In fact, her mom actually told the doctor that she would be an unfit mother due to her disabilities. She has FASD and Bipolar Disorder.

Now, to be clear, she was adopted, so her mother did not play a role in her having FASD. And aside from that, she feels like her mom’s statement was completely untrue.

“I am perfectly capable of being a good mom, and my fiancé has been an amazing support throughout the entire pregnancy,” she explained.

“We have everything set up and ready for our little one.”

That’s why, following her mom’s rude remark, she claimed that her mom was no longer welcome at any more doctor’s appointments.

But after she did that, her mom told her entire family, and everyone began ganging up on her.

Her family first accused her of overreacting. They also claimed that her mother should “get to be a part” of the excitement.

