Her Mother-In-Law Cut And Straightened Her Daughter’s Hair Without Asking, Which Made Her Daughter Cry

For some reason, some older relatives, like parents or grandparents, think they can make their kids or grandkids do just about anything they want and have no respect for boundaries.

One woman recently got into some drama with her mother-in-law, who disrespected her daughter’s boundaries after forcing her to cut her hair while she was visiting.

She’s 39 and has a 14-year-old daughter named Vihana with her husband, Cole. She is South Asian, and Cole and his family are white. Vihana has always had beautiful, waist-length curly hair that she loved and embraced, until now, that is.

Recently, her mother-in-law, Connie, invited Vihana to stay with her and her father-in-law, Tom, at their home for a weekend. This wasn’t out of the ordinary, as Vihana has had several overnight stays with her grandparents in the past. Plus, whenever she called to check in on Vihana during her visit, everything seemed fine.

But then, when Connie brought Vihana back home, she was shocked to see that her beautiful hair had been cut all the way up to her shoulders and straightened.

“Vihana has been determined to grow her hair out since she was in the sixth grade and has expressed no desire to straighten her normally curly hair before,” she explained.

“Vihana was crying and explained to me that her grandma had done this all herself and lied to her that I gave my permission for my mother-in-law to do this, which is why she didn’t mention it when we talked.”

She was furious after hearing about what Connie had done and decided to discuss how to approach the situation with Cole. After talking for about an hour, they agreed that Connie should no longer be left alone with Vihana until she proves she can respect Vihana’s boundaries.

“We ended up calling my father-in-law to see if he had anything to do with this, and he was horrified when we explained things to him and said that my mother-in-law gave him the same lie about getting my permission to do this,” she recalled.

