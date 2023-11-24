Her Niece Was Getting Bullied For Having Facial Hair, So She Took Her Niece To Get Waxed Behind Her Sister’s Back

In this woman’s family, all of the women have fair skin and incredibly thick, dark hair. Throughout the years, her family has often talked about hair removal, and tons of her aunts, siblings, and cousins have spent a lot of money on laser hair removal.

The women in her family have body hair on their faces, backs, and stomachs, which you usually see on most men.

“My youngest sister is your crunchy granola, all-natural type. She doesn’t shave, thinks it’s a double standard and hypocritical, all bodies are beautiful, all that stuff, and I support her in that. Be happy in your own skin,” she said.

She also isn’t much of a fan of shaving, but she does shave occasionally for special events. At the same time, she knows that children can be incredibly mean to one another.

As a child, she was constantly bullied, and the negative experiences led to deep insecurities about her body hair that she only learned to accept several years into adulthood.

“My sister’s daughter has the hairy gene, and I suspect possibly some kind of hormonal issue. At 14, she has extensive facial hair, including from her chin to her neck, that in some spots is thicker than your average arm hair. My sister allows her to shave only from the knee down, and she will also shave her face, but she tends to get razor burn and a 5 o’clock shadow,” she explained.

According to her sister, it would be wrong for her daughter to spend money attempting to adhere to the beauty standards that society expects women to comply with.

Eventually, her niece confided in her and sobbed as she told her that she had been bullied because of her facial hair. She said that she was incredibly insecure about it, and she asked if she could take her to get a wax.

“She even once got chemical burns on her face after sneaking Nair out of her friend’s mom’s bathroom in the middle of the night and trying to use it,” she shared.

