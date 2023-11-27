Her Parents Spoiled Her Siblings To No End, And Now Are Asking Her To Buy Them Christmas Presents With Her Own Money Because They Can’t Afford To

It can be really hard to be an older sibling watching your younger sibling get so much more spoiled by your parents than you ever were.

One young woman recently had to put her foot down after her parents asked her to use her money to buy her younger siblings Christmas gifts because they had fallen on hard times and spoiled them every other year.

She’s 20-years-old and has four younger siblings. Unfortunately, she doesn’t have a very good relationship with her family, especially her parents, because they raised her much differently than her siblings.

One of the biggest examples of the difference between how she was treated vs her siblings is the gifts they’d get for Christmas and birthdays.

“For me, gifts were needs and not wants, and I was told I should be appreciative of having food in my belly, a roof over my head, and clothes on my back,” she explained.

“If I asked for something I wanted, they would tell me I didn’t need it. I didn’t need a doll, I didn’t need art supplies, I didn’t need a toy kitchen. They never ever said that to my siblings. They would get dolls, action figures, bikes, trampolines, paint sets, jewelry kits, all kinds of fun toys.”

Although it seemed like her parents could clearly afford nice gifts as her siblings grew up, she still received rather lame and heartless gifts like toiletries and underwhelming clothes. However, if she expressed any dissatisfaction with them, her parents would get angry and tell her to nip it in the bud.

Because of the way her siblings have been treated by her parents, they’ve developed very spoiled and entitled attitudes. Her sister has made fun of her wardrobe yet expects her to let her borrow her things, and her brother once demanded that she buy him things, assuming their parents gave her pocket money as they did him.

When she first got into college, she moved out of her parents’ house and lived with her aunts before getting a college apartment with friends. Now, with this year’s upcoming Christmas, things have changed.

