Her Sister Accused Her Of Showing Off How Rich She Is, And Said That’s The Reason She Keeps Asking Her For Money

This 38-year-old woman and her 34-year-old sister grew up utterly poor with their single mom, and every day was a battle for all of them.

Their mom sadly passed away when they hit their early 20s, and she promised herself that she would work hard to give herself a better life than she had as a child.

Since she grew up in a town on the water and going to the beach cost nothing, she frequently went there and fell in love with marine animals.

That inspired her to become a marine biologist, and that’s the job she currently holds. She doesn’t make seven figures a year, but she is financially secure, and her husband has an excellent job teaching.

They are able to provide for themselves and their children, and she’s happy with what she has achieved in life. She thinks her mom would be proud of her if she could see where she is today.

“However, my sister is becoming a problem for us,” she explained. “In the past, she’s asked us for money, and I’ve always gladly helped her out.”

“She works as a hairstylist and definitely isn’t in poverty as we were in our childhood. She has a lovely home and a nice husband.”

Unfortunately, her sister is becoming increasingly entitled with how frequently she asks them for money, and it’s really upsetting her.

Her sister will just ask her and her husband for enormous sums of money, but she never mentions what she needs the money for.

