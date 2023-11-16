Her Sister Asked For $8,000 So She Didn’t Have To Cancel Her Switzerland Trip And Appear Poor To Her Friends

This 29-year-old woman is the oldest of five siblings, and she really has not spoken to them or her parents in years.

She has no clue what goes on in the lives of any of her family members, and she will only hear from them on occasional holidays or if there’s some kind of emergency.

So, when her 26-year-old sister Lulu called her up really early one morning, she was shocked to hear from her.

Lulu was sobbing into the phone and said she had to speak to her about their parents. She asked Lulu what was going on and if she was safe.

“Lulu tells me she’s super stressed out because she’s not even halfway through her Switzerland trip, and she’s out of funds,” she explained.

“She’s called our parents, but they don’t want to give her any money and said that she needs to come home. I told her that it’s wise to come home if she can’t afford the rest of the trip, and I can help her find the cheapest flight.”

“Lulu didn’t want that because she’ll look “poor” in front of her friends, plus she ONLY needed to borrow $8K.”

She told Lulu she was not giving her $8,000, but she did agree to loan Lulu money to get a plane ticket back home.

Lulu began screaming at her for being selfish before hanging up the phone. She attempted to call Lulu back, but she didn’t pick up.

