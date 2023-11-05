Her Sister Is Pregnant With Another Child She Can’t Afford, So She Told Her To Not Go Through With This, Or She’s Going To Move Out And Make Her Homeless

It’s incredibly frustrating when you offer to help out a loved one who’s going through a hard time, only for them to take advantage of your generosity and continue to make reckless decisions.

One woman recently got into a fight with her sister, whom she threatened to kick out of their apartment after she got pregnant with her second child even though she’s unable to afford rent or daycare.

She’s 23 and has a 24-year-old sister, who’s a single mom of a little girl. The two of them have been living together in an apartment for two years. The apartment was originally in her sister’s name, and she moved in with her while finishing dental assistant school.

“I still paid half the rent and utilities,” she explained.

“After graduating and getting a job, I became an official added roommate to the lease last year. I make a lot of money for my age, so when my sister was struggling to pay her half of the rent when her job cut her hours significantly, it was a no-brainer to start paying more.”

She loves her sister and niece, so she was prepared to do what she could to help out, especially because her niece’s father is a deadbeat and doesn’t do anything to pitch in. For a while, she’s been helping take care of her niece along with a few other relatives on top of paying most of the rent.

Then, two days ago, her sister shared some complicated news that led to a massive argument between them.

Her sister told her she was pregnant and the father was the same uninvolved man who she had her daughter with.

Her sister and her baby’s father hooked up in a complicated instance fueled by jealousy, and now he’s abandoned her once again and is engaged to another woman. She became more and more upset as her sister explained what happened. She asked her if she had seen a doctor to find out how far along she was and found out she was nine weeks in.

