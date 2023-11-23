Her Sister Just Had A Baby, Won’t Get A Job, And Keeps Asking Everyone For Financial Help, But She’s Refusing To Purchase Anymore Baby Items Because She Doesn’t Think It’s Her Responsibility

This 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is also 26, have decided that they don’t want to have children. She claimed that having a baby just is not the kind of life she “signed up for.”

Apparently, they have various reasons why they don’t want to have kids, too. But one of the primary ones is that she and her boyfriend simply cannot afford it.

Her 25-year-old sister, on the other hand, just welcomed a baby into the family not too long ago.

“And everyone got my sister everything she needed, including me, for the baby shower,” she recalled.

Yet, her sister was banking on getting child support after the baby’s birth and anticipated receiving about $1,000 each week from her ex. So, her sister planned to live off of that money.

That simply didn’t happen, though, and instead, her sister’s ex is only required to provide just under $200 every two weeks.

Even so, her sister has continued refusing to get a job, and that includes part-time positions. Rather, her sister has just begun asking everyone in their family for financial assistance.

Their oldest sister, who is 29, has been helping out from time to time. But she noted that her older sister doesn’t really like to.

“And I have bought formula on one occasion because, of course, I’m not going to let my nephew starve,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.