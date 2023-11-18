Her Sister Was Bragging After She Spent $80 On Candy For Her Kids, She Finally Called Her Out In Front Of Everyone For Never Paying Her Back

This 27-year-old woman has always had a rocky relationship with her older sister, who is 37.

Apparently, her sister just loves to poke fun and make sarcastic remarks about her– calling her dumb or immature. According to her, everyone in their family has seen it, too.

“It’s known to everyone in the family how much my sister loves to make fun of me,” she said.

On top of that annoying habit, her sister also never pays her back whenever she picks up the tab for something.

Instead, her sister will constantly leave her with her nieces and nephews– who she does love. But her sister will just expect her to pay their way and never give her the money back.

Just a few days ago, for instance, her sister abandoned her in a candy store with all of the kids– claiming that she would get paid back for footing the bill.

Well, she wound up spending a whopping $80 on just candy for the children.

“And I reminded my sister a few times during the day about how she still needed to pay me back,” she recalled.

Her sister never did, though, and a few hours later, her sister was FaceTiming her brother-in-law when her sister started making some rude remarks.’

