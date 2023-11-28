Her Son Is Dating A Girl 26 Years Younger Than Him, And She’s Worried About The Age Gap

This 69-year-old woman is a mom to two sons. Her youngest is 37, and he got married to his high school sweetheart before going on to have two daughters.

Her oldest son, Sam, is 45 and moved to New York City in order to be able to really focus on his career.

Sam is successful, and right now, he can sort of ease up on how hard he’s had to work to get to where he is.

“All mothers love their sons, but he is objectively good-looking, tall, smart, successful, and kind,” she explained.

“He’s had a couple of (his age) long-term girlfriends. I’ve always been sad that he hasn’t found a life partner yet but understood he was doing it at his pace – until I met his girlfriend a few days ago.”

Her sons flew home to spend Thanksgiving with her and her husband, and that’s when Sam introduced her to his girlfriend.

Sam has been dating his girlfriend for close to a year so far, and she has heard about this girl from Sam.

Sam always seemed thrilled with her, though he’s hardly the kind of guy to kiss and tell, so the details she has been given about his girlfriend were always vague.

But when Sam said he was bringing this girl home for the holiday, she and her husband couldn’t contain their excitement.

