Her Stepbrother’s Girlfriend Keeps Using Her Personal Belongings Without Asking, So She Finally Told Her Stepbrother’s Girlfriend That She’s A Guest, Not Family

This woman’s stepbrother is in the military. For the month of November, her stepbrother came home to visit.

In October, she was slowly moving into the downstairs guest bedroom, but she and her stepmother both came to an agreement that she would finish moving into her new room once her stepbrother left to go back to the military at the end of November.

Since she had a few weeks until she’d officially be using the downstairs guest room, she brought her bedding and some clothing back upstairs to her old bedroom that she’d been in the process of moving out of.

The only thing she kept in the guest room was her computer because she’d spent three hours getting all the wiring completed and her setup organized exactly how she wanted it to be.

Because of all the work she put into it, her stepmother allowed her to keep her computer in the guest room.

Along with this upcoming bedroom switch, she had just finished rearranging the downstairs bathroom so that she could use it on a regular basis.

Her stepmother told her that she could continue using this bathroom, but she requested that she move her shower and bathroom supplies off to one side of the sink and bathtub so that there was room for others to put their belongings if they ever needed to. She agreed to this, and everything seemed fine.

However, this changed a few days into her stepbrother and his girlfriend’s month-long stay at the house.

Several days into their visit, she started to discover that someone was using her stuff.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.