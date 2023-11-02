Her Stepsister Accused Her Of Undermining Her Parenting When She Told Her Daughter She Looked Pretty

This 32-year-old woman has a 34-year-old stepsister named Kate, and Kate has always had a complex surrounding how she looks.

This, in turn, caused a lot of problems for Kate and everyone else in their family, and it also led to her no longer having a relationship with Kate.

When Kate hit her mid-20s, she finally got therapy, and now Kate is in a state of “aesthetic neutrality.”

What this means is that Kate will never comment on someone’s appearance, and nobody is allowed to comment on hers, even if it is positive.

“She enforces this with her 7-year-old daughter “Zara” as well,” she explained. “She asked from the time Zara was born that we never make comments relating to Zara’s appearance, even if it was nice things. Everyone in the family normally follows this.”

“A few days ago, we were all visiting my parents’ country house for the weekend, and Zara and my 5-year-old, “Anya,” were playing dress up. They came downstairs, and my daughter ran over to me and my husband to show us the outfit, and we said she looked beautiful in her dress.”

“My husband took Anya to get a snack, and Zara came over to me looking pretty dejected and asked if she looked pretty as well. Maybe it was just me being too soft, but I couldn’t look at her and not answer, given that she’d asked me directly, so I said yes. Her face lit up, and she left the room to get a snack as well.”

Kate instantly lost it on her and accused her of undermining her parenting since she is aware she’s not allowed to comment on Zara’s appearance.

Kate thought it was awful enough that she didn’t pay attention to her wishes as a mom, but then lying to Zara is worse and something that will set her up to be a failure in life since she will try to measure everything by how she looks and she isn’t good looking at all.

