Her Teen Son Hooked Up With A Girl Then Ghosted Her, And Now The Girl’s Parents Want To Meet Up To Talk

This 45-year-old woman, her husband, 46, and their two children all go to church together.

They have a 15-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. Their son is the only one in the family who isn’t religious.

Quite a few other teenagers attend their church, but because they all are deeply religious, her son chooses not to hang around them or have conversations with them.

At 14, her son was dating a girl who was 16, but because she graduated high school early and was headed off to college, they ended their relationship.

“My son was heartbroken because that was his first relationship. He started partying with his friends, and at these parties, there was alcohol and substances involved,” she said.

Not long ago, her son hooked up with a 14-year-old girl who went to their church.

The girl’s parents are pretty authoritarian and overprotective, and they’re not fans of people being physical before marriage.

After her son and the girl hooked up, the girl was under the impression that he had romantic feelings for her and wanted to be in a relationship, but this wasn’t the case.

“He told her no and told her it was a one-time thing, and he ghosted her,” she explained.

