Her Therapist Told Her To Eat A Warhead Candy Whenever She Has A Panic Attack

If you deal with panic attacks, it’s important to have a collection of coping methods in your arsenal to help calm you down.

Popping a sour candy in your mouth may be an effective way of finding immediate relief when you notice that you’re headed down a spiral.

A TikTok user named Taylor (@taylor.talking) is sharing a hack she learned in therapy for fending off panic attacks using a brand of super sour hard candy called Warheads.

“My therapist told me to eat a Warhead whenever I’m feeling a panic attack coming on, and when I say I’ve never had anything rip me out of the throes of a panic attack faster, I mean it,” said Taylor as she chewed on a piece of the candy.

The video has accumulated over 1.7 million views, with many commenters sharing similar methods for managing panic attacks.

“I heard ‘add a harmonica to make your panic attacks more fun,”” wrote one commenter.

“Someone told me to just bite into a whole lemon. All the flavors and textures completely obliterate your panic attack,” another weighed in.

“It shocks the brain! I do this all of the time. Works like a charm, but I use ice water, submerge hands for a few min,” stated someone else.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a panic attack is described as a brief episode of intense anxiety that comes on suddenly without warning.

