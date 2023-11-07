Her Wife Asked For A Divorce But Wants Her To Continue Living In Their Home And Shouldering The Bulk Of Their Expenses, So She Wants To Just Move Out Without Telling Her Wife

This 37-year-old woman and her wife, who is 39, have been married for 15 years. Yet, it appears that their relationship has not been all sunshine and rainbows since her wife recently asked for a divorce.

The real kicker, though, is that her wife doesn’t believe it’s necessary for her to move out– even after the separation.

For context, she has paid the bills for the bulk of their living expenses throughout their relationship. It was not until 2021 that her wife finally found a steady job, following a years-long bout of being “in and out of work.”

Still, according to her, her wife’s contributions to their living expenses have continued to be minimal– even after finding steady employment.

Apparently, her wife is only responsible for paying their rent, which she just recently found out is not always paid on time or in full, either.

“And everything else– utilities, insurance, groceries, phone, car note, etc.– are on me,” she said.

To be clear, her wife did have a solid job when they first entered their relationship. But then, right after they moved in together, everything changed.

All of a sudden, her wife didn’t feel fulfilled by her career path and chose to pursue art instead. At the time, she supported and encouraged her wife’s career change, too.

“Because I loved her and wanted her to be happy,” she recalled.

