Her Young Daughter Got A Penny Stuck Between Her Two Front Teeth

Sometimes, kids do stuff that we just don’t understand. But since we were once kids as well, we can’t really judge them too harshly.

Deonna Fletcher (@deeandtplusthree), a mom of triplets, went viral after sharing a clip on TikTok of her young daughter with a coin lodged between her two front teeth. The video received more than four million views.

“I’m done having kids. My daughter got a penny stuck in between her gap,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video. Deonna’s hand can be seen gently tugging on the penny, but it didn’t seem to budge at all.

She revealed in the caption that she had originally filmed the video to show her daughter’s grandmother what the situation was and to ask for some advice on what to do since she wasn’t having any luck with removing the penny.

Deonna explained that she had stepped away for just a short time to get herself ready for the day, and when she came back, she saw that her daughter had a coin in her mouth. Eventually, she was able to get the coin unstuck using floss.

The next day, she posted another video with her daughter, who had once again gotten the penny wedged in the same gap.

Deonna went on to say that she hoped to prevent something like this from happening again but that she isn’t strict when it comes to things like this.

She also said she had no plans to punish her daughter for her antics because she believes this is simply the life of a mom with triplets.

Then, she followed up with a demonstration on how to dislodge the coin with a floss pick, declaring herself to be a “professional penny remover.”

